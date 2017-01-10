

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Demand for guns have fallen drastically since the election of Donald Trump as the US President, because buyers are now in no hurry to stock up guns with no plausible threat to the Second Amendment from the new President elect.



Analysts currently see a clear connection between the reversal in buying habits of gun enthusiasts after Trump was elected as they now feel no threat to the Second Amendment under Trump. However, if Hillary Clinton would have been elected things might be far different.



Shares of Smith & Wesson parent American Outdoor Brands have fallen 26 percent since Election Day, while Sturm, Ruger and Co. are down by 16 percent, according to a New York Post report.



Gun background checks performed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations were also down in the month of December. However, 2016 marked a record year for the background checks with 27.5 million conducted.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX