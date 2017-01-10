HAUPPAUGE, NY and MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), a leading product design and development consultancy, today launched a full service product design practice focused on a new class of smart medical devices. The new practice provides companies with complete software and hardware design services for Internet connected smart devices and non-connected medical products. Services range from prototype through manufacturing, including design and development of software applications.

Headed up by Tim O'Brien -- who brings more than two decades of experience in medical product lifecycle management -- the new IPS practice focuses on helping clients bring to market smart medical devices that allow them to compete in the digital age. As part of its product design offerings, IPS provides full-service, end-to-end (hardware/software/application/backend) IoT (Internet of Things) integration services. It works with companies to accelerate the speed to market of their medical products and enhance the commercialization success of these new products.

The new IPS medical products design practice leverages its extensive expertise in usability design, user experience and in secure data management and communications, providing assurance that sensitive patient data is secure in compliance with regulatory requirements.

Prior to launching the practice, IPS developed numerous medical products, including leading the product design efforts for the AdhereTech "smart pill bottle." The product improves medication adherence by reminding patients to take their medication and automatically connecting them with their healthcare providers for assistance in medication tolerance. In addition, the team at IPS designed the iKeyp smart-phone enabled personal safe that provides a simple way to lock up prescription medications and track unauthorized use of the safe.

"We can do everything under one roof with our skilled team of product design experts -- from UI/UX development to connected apps and testing -- making us the ideal partner for medical product design," said Tim O'Brien, Vice President at IPS. "As healthcare is pushing into the digital era, medical device companies are seeing the need to connect devices to drive outcomes. IPS' expertise in developing smart, connected product solutions, combined with expertise in medical device development, is a competitive advantage in this fast-growing area of new product development."

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. medical device market is a fast growing market, estimated at $148 billion with growth to $155 billion by 2017.

About IPS

IPS is a leading product design and development company that is headquartered in New York, with offices in Seattle and Minneapolis. IPS offers expert product design and engineering services, including Internet of Things and wearable technology solutions. IPS' fully-integrated capabilities include industrial design, electrical, mechanical and systems engineering, optical engineering, application level software and low level firmware engineering, user experience/interface design (UX/UI), program management and marketing. Its clients are among the leading brands in consumer electronics, medical devices, enterprise and security solution providers and Internet of Things connected solutions, including Google, Physio Control, Honeywell, Motorola and charity: water. To learn more about IPS, visit www.intelligentproduct.solutions or contact info@ips-yes.com or @IPSdesigners.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for IPS

516-767-8390

Email Contact



