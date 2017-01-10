The Death of Yahoo StockYahoo! Inc (NASDAQ:YHOO) is dead, long live Altaba! As the deal between Yahoo and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to sell off the tech company Yahoo's core business to the wireless giant Verizon finalizes, what's remaining after Verizon has picked the choicest bits will be known as Altaba.Yahoo stock was up two percent on Tuesday as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings revealed further details about the deal, like the name change and changes in the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...