STOW, OH--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - AtNetPlus, a leader in IT, Cloud, and Web solutions, is pleased to announce five new additions to the team.

Mark Ritchey and Chad Reich join the AtNetPlus Help Desk team as Support Desk Analysts. James McCaulley joins as a Systems Engineer, Dan Hippich joins as a Field Engineer, and James Penn as a Senior Systems Engineer. These five employees add many years of experience and a vast array of expertise to the technical team.

We welcome these new members to AtNetPlus and look forward to them helping the company maintain our high level of customer service standards and help to exceed our client's expectations.

About AtNetPlus, Inc.

AtNetPlus helps small and medium businesses take control of their technology. We work with clients to build the best possible managed services, web development, online backup, managed security, VoIP phone systems, and hosting solutions for their business. We offer peace of mind through 24 x 7 network and website monitoring; keeping businesses connected, secure, and working - all at a predictable cost.

For more information, visit www.AtNetPlus.com.

