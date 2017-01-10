Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal intelligent remote terminal unit (RTU) marketreport. This research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Increased demand for energy and focus on energy efficiency are driving the need for data analysis and monitoring of grids. RTUs are devices that enable these processes as they are connected to all devices on the grid. They collect data from every device, send it to SCADA, and communicate the changes made, if any, and send back to the devices, affecting the performance of the grid in real time. RTUs play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling of the grid. They provide real-time data that help in carrying out necessary actions to ensure that the power outage is prevented, stop the leaks in the water line, or prevent any breakage in the pipeline used to transport oil and gas.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global intelligent RTU market is a saturated market, including many prominent vendors with products that have a wide scope of applications. High integration of advanced technologies is available, making the grid efficient and reliable. As remote terminal systems are required to interact with other systems of the grid, it is an essential part of the smart grid to monitor and communicate for optimal operation of the grid.

"The big vendors have a large portfolio of grid-related products, which can be customized depending on customer needs, making the market competitive. This is a challenge for medium and small vendors," says Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead smart grid analyst from Technavio.

ABB offers a range of power and automation technologies for utility, industry, transport, and infrastructure customers worldwide. The company offers the RTU500 series used in electrical and process automation applications.

Top five intelligent RTU market vendors

ABB

ABB provides power and automation technologies for utility, industry, and transport and infrastructure customers worldwide. As of December 2015, the company had 140,400 employees globally and generated total revenues of $35.48 billion.

ABB manufactures and markets a variety of products, including variable speed drives, wind converters, PLCs, motors, generators, robots and robotics, solar inverters, components, and subsystems for railways and related services for a broad range of applications, including process industries, discrete automation, transportation, and utilities.

GE Grid Solutions

GE Grid Solutions is a sub-segment of the energy management segment of General Electric (a diversified infrastructure and financial services corporation). Also, a joint venture of Alstom and GE. GE Grid Solutions provides solutions that modernize grid management and supply power to consumers. It develops, designs, manufactures, and installs a broad range of integrated hardware and software solutions for energy intensive industries, including oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, mining, water, heavy industrial, and telecommunications.

Honeywell

Honeywell is a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The company operates through two business segments: automation and control solutions, and others.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric produces a wide range of equipment and components for electricity distribution, energy management, and automation management. Used in a wide range of areas such as computer and peripheral, network and server, data center and facility 3 phase, UPS management, home UPS, UPS replacement batteries, and special applications (includes industrial, telecommunication, and marine). This segment's key offerings include battery backup, surge protection, power protection, compatibility with three-phase UPS products, monitoring, and control functionality, battery management, and interface cables.

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy was formerly known as Siemens Power Generation and changed its name to Siemens Energy in October 2008. It operates as a subsidiary of Siemens. The company manufactures fossil fuel power plants and power-generating components, smart meters, gas and steam turbines, wind turbines, generators, renewables, solar power plants, geothermal energy systems, hydro and wind power plants, environmental systems, photovoltaic inverters, fuel gasifier systems, and fuel cells.

