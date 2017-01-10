Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mining Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

The Global Mining Directory has been comprehensively researched and prepared, to bring you a fully up-to-date guide to the world's mining industries. This Directory will be extremely useful to businesses that deal specifically with companies in the worldwide mining industry.

Completely revised and updated annually, the Global Mining Directory contains:

All the mining companies worldwide

All the principal mining equipment companies worldwide

All the consultants and service companies worldwide

Features of Each Entry:

Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses

Names of senior executives

Description of principal business activities

Major products

Brand names and trademarks

Subsidiary companies and associates

Number of employees

Financial information: sales/profit/share capital for the last two years

Auditors and Bankers

Principal shareholders and public/private status.

Fully up-to-date, this unique publication includes all the mining companies' worldwide (producers of coal, gold, copper, silver, tin, lead, zinc, uranium, rare earths, industrial minerals, etc.) plus the companies that supply the mining industry with equipment, services and products.

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2hfkl/global_mining.

