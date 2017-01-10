Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mining Directory 2017" directory to their offering.
The Global Mining Directory has been comprehensively researched and prepared, to bring you a fully up-to-date guide to the world's mining industries. This Directory will be extremely useful to businesses that deal specifically with companies in the worldwide mining industry.
Completely revised and updated annually, the Global Mining Directory contains:
All the mining companies worldwide
All the principal mining equipment companies worldwide
All the consultants and service companies worldwide
Features of Each Entry:
Company name, address, telephone and fax numbers, email and web addresses
Names of senior executives
Description of principal business activities
Major products
Brand names and trademarks
Subsidiary companies and associates
Number of employees
Financial information: sales/profit/share capital for the last two years
Auditors and Bankers
Principal shareholders and public/private status.
Fully up-to-date, this unique publication includes all the mining companies' worldwide (producers of coal, gold, copper, silver, tin, lead, zinc, uranium, rare earths, industrial minerals, etc.) plus the companies that supply the mining industry with equipment, services and products.
For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v2hfkl/global_mining.
