Func Food Group Oyj - Notice to a written procedure

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Func Food Group Oyj (the "Company") has on the date hereof given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ), being the agent under its up to EUR 38,000,000 senior secured callable bond loan with ISIN SE0007186150 2015/2019 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure in order to request that the bondholders vote in favour of amending the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

The Company wishes to make certain amendments to the provisions of the terms and conditions of the Bonds in order for the group to address the merger with the entities acquired in June 2015, restore the equity position within the Swedish entity and enhance the liquidity position of the group.

The agent will deliver the notice to a written procedure to all bondholders on 10 January 2017. The written procedure will commence on 16 January 2017 and end at 17:00 (CET) on 3 February 2017. To be eligible to participate in the written procedure a person must fulfil the formal criteria for being a bondholder on 16 January 2017. This means that the person must be registered on a securities account with Euroclear Sweden AB as a direct registered owner (Sw. direktregistrerad ägare) or authorised nominee (Sw. förvaltare) with respect to one or several Bonds.

Pareto Securities has been retained as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure.

The notice to a written procedure is attached to this press release and is available on the Company's website (www.funcfood.com).

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Virtanen, CFO

Telephone: +358 40 590 4040

Email: tommi.virtanen@funcfoodgroup.com

The information contained in this press release is such information that Func Food Group Oyj is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 10 January 2017 at 20.00 CET.

