Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The global automotive repair and maintenance services market is anticipated to be valued at US$441.3 Bn by the year end and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, to exceed US$750 Bn in the coming decade.

The automotive aftermarket includes the maintenance and repair of various services and parts such as changing the engine oil, gear oil, brake oil, etc. Tire services include repair of flat tires, tire pressure monitoring, misalignment of tires, and replacement of tires. Battery services include automotive batteries replacement. Wear and tear parts include shock absorbers, brake wheel end, engine, driveline, and suspension.

One of the major trends likely to govern the global automotive repair and maintenance services market is remote diagnostics. This enables real-time monitoring of vehicle parameters to assess its performance against benchmarks. Another trend observed in the global automotive repair and maintenance services market is that the small locally owned shops are pairing up with fleet operators to gain more maintenance contracts.

Companies Mentioned:

Jiffy Lube International

Driven Brands Inc.

Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

Belron International

Monro Muffler Brake Inc.

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Goodyear Tire Rubber Co.

Ashland Automotive Inc.

Carmax Autocare Center

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

3. Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis Scenario

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Analysis and Forecast, By Services and Parts

6. Market Analysis and Forecast, By Service Provider

7. Market Analysis and Forecast, By Vehicle Type

8. Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9. North America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Eastern Europe Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Western Europe Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Asia Pacific Excl. Japan (APEJ) Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market Analysis and Forecast

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ch8q73/automotive_repair.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110006272/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Cars, Automotive Sales, Automotive Repair