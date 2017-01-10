

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iceland-based discount airlines WOW Tuesday unveiled $69.99 one-way fares for its flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Europe.



The limited time $69.99 tickets are available from Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Bristol and Edinburgh.



The tickets will be available from today and will be offered for flights between January 15, 2017 and April 5, 2017.



'WOW air's goal is to enable everybody to fly by offering the lowest fares on the market,' said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air. 'It's exciting to be driving change in the industry and to stimulate the market by offering these super low fares across the Atlantic. I am very proud that by offering $69.99 USD fares we are enabling thousands of people to travel that otherwise could not afford it.'



