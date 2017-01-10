Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - The Joint Venture (JV) with Augustine Ventures Inc. (CSE: WAW) or ("Augustine"), Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) ("Red Pine"), and Citabar LLP has received results for holes sampled as part of its program of sampling historic core at its Wawa Gold Project. The Company has also resumed drilling as part of its on-going exploration program.

New results from the Sampling Program include:

1.30 g/t gold over 56.92 metres in S247 (intersection length) and 0.83 g/t gold over 21.18 metres (intersection length) in the Minto B Shear Zone;

Discovery of broad zones of gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the Surluga Deposit inferred resource (see Figure 1 and Table 1); and

1.77 g/t gold over 51.21 metres in U0722L5 (intersection length) and 4.29 g/t gold over 14.63 metres in U0763L6 (intersection length) in the Surluga Deposit (Jubilee Shear Zone).

Quentin Yarie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine states, "We are quite pleased that the historic core sampling program continues to discover broad zones of gold mineralization in the hanging wall of the Surluga Deposit 1. This supports our hypothesis that the knowledge gaps the previous operators had on the controls of gold mineralization at Surluga resulted in numerous sampling gaps in the mineralized zones. Our newest sampling has uncovered an intersection that contains 3.29 g/t gold over 10.09 metres (intersection length) and we are optimistic that our historic core sampling program will have a positive impact on the gold zones of the hanging wall of the inferred resource1 and improve the potential of the Wawa Gold Project."

Bob Dodds, President and CEO of Augustine, states "The consistently good results coupled with the location of our gold resource1 in a safe political jurisdiction, both internationally and locally, along with ready infrastructure, adds significant potential to the Wawa Gold Project. We look forward to continuing to get good results with the resumption of the drilling program after the Christmas break. A great start to the New Year of 2017."