

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after the Energy Information Administration said it expects U.S. crude oil production in 2018 to rise by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year.



In its monthly energy outlook report, the EIA says oil prices will average $52.50 a barrel for this year, up from $50.66 in the December forecast. For 2018, it forecast $55.18.



WTI light sweet crude oil settled at $50.82/bbl, down $1.14, or 2.2%, the lowest closing mark in more than a month.



Industry group the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly inventories data this afternoon. The Energy Information Administration follows with its numbers tomorrow.



Elsewhere, Russia and Kazakhstan said they've met or exceeded their initial goals for cutting production.



However, Libya's crude-oil production has more than tripled in the past six months, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX