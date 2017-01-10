Resolutions adopted by the Extra General Meeting of Mekonomen Aktiebolag on the 10 January 2017

SEGELTORP, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the proposal by LKQ, the EGM elected Joseph M. Holsten and John S. Quinn as new Board members for the period up to the next AGM. The new elected Board members replace Caroline Berg and Mia Brunell Livfors, who will resign as Board members.

The fees resolved on by the Annual General Meeting 2016 shall be allocated between the resigning directors and the elected directors pro rata to their respective service periods from the Annual General Meeting 2016 until the Annual General Meeting 2017.

The Board held its statutory meeting after the EGM and elected John S. Quinn as Deputy Chairman.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the EGM will be downloaded at: http://www.mekonomen.com/en/corporate-governance/annual-general-meeting/extraordinary-general-meeting/

