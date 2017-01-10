Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal output management software marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The need to reduce the operational costs in IT departments is driving the market for output management software, globally. The market will grow at a CAGR of 2.56% during the forecast period. The increased demand for printer management and documentation in the BFSI and healthcare sectors will drive the market growth.

Competitive vendor landscape

Global output management software market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many vendors in the market. The market is highly competitive with all the players competing to gain more market share. Intense competition, rapid advances in technology, and frequent changes in consumer preferences constitute significant risk factors for the vendors in the market.

"To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The development of innovative products by the vendors is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application research analyst from Technavio.

Top seven output management software market vendors

HP

HP provides IT products, software and hardware solutions, and services. The company's customers include small and medium-sized enterprises, individual consumers, and large enterprises including customers in the healthcare, government, and education sectors. It is the world's second largest PC provider after Lenovo.

The major offerings of the company include PCs, imaging and printing devices, enterprise IT infrastructure solutions, and related services. It also provides outsourcing services, technology support and maintenance, and consulting services. The company designs solutions for the security, mobile, and big data sectors by leveraging the diversity of its offerings and strength and capabilities of its individual business units.

KYOCERA

The company manufactures electronic components and equipment. It also manufactures a wide range of products, such as materials, components, devices and equipment, and related services. Its product portfolio consists of semiconductor parts, electronic devices, ceramic components, and telecommunications and information equipment. The company's products find application in environmental protection, telecommunications, energy generation, and information processing. KYOCERA manages R&D facilities in the US and Japan and manufacturing facilities in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, El Salvador, France, the Czech Republic, and the US.

Lexmark International

Lexmark International is a leading company that provides laser printers and business process and content management solutions. Its products, services, and solutions are available in over 170 countries worldwide. It operates through two major businesses: imaging solutions and services (ISS) and perceptive software.

LRS

In September 2016, LRS announces the acquisition of Cirrato Technologies AB (Cirrato). After this acquisition, Cirrato Group became a part of the Enterprise Output Management division of LRS.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes is one of the largest geospatial equipment and mailing service providers in North America. The North America Mailing unit comprises of revenue and related expenses from rental, sale, and financing of mailing equipment and supplies provided to small and medium businesses to formulate mail and evidence postage in Canada and the US.

Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of MPS. It provides a wide range of image processing equipment and managed printing services. It has a strong operational presence across the globe.

Rochester Software Associates

Rochester Software Associates is the developer of QDirect one of the major output management software in the market. Organizations and educational institutions, such as University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), use a combination of QDirect and custom software for check printing.

