Proposal from certain shareholders after consultation with the Nomination Committee to the Extraordinary General Meeting in Axactor AB 20.01.2017

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 23 December 2016, Axactor AB announced that upon requestfrom certain shareholders (the "Requesting Shareholders"),an extraordinary general meeting is to be held on 20 January2017, with the agenda to replace the current board ofdirectors and nomination committee and to elect new a boardof directors and to elect a new nomination committee.

The Requesting Shareholders and the Nomination Committee,which consists of Gunnar Hvammen (leader) and Magnus Tvenge,has since the announcement on 23 December 2016 of theExtraordinary General Meeting, held meetings and discussionsregarding potential new members of the board bearing in mindthat Axactor AB is going from a start-up company into a newphase, requiring a different structure and involvement fromthe board of directors.

The Requesting Shareholders have after consultation with theNomination Committee, come up with the following proposalfor a new Board of Directors to be elected at theExtraordinary General Meeting on 20 January 2017.

- Bjoern Erik Næss (Chairman of the Board from March 1,2017)

- Beate Skjerven Nygårdshaug

- Brita Eilertsen

- Merethe Haugli

- Terje Mjoes

- Dag Stroemme (temporary Chairman until March 1,2017)

- Michael Hylander (deputy board member)

Due to Bjoern Erik Næss' current employment with DNB ASA, theRequesting Shareholders and the Nomination Committee inconsensus propose that Bjoern Erik will chair the board from1 March 2017 and that Mr. Dag Stroemme acts as chairman ofthe board in the period from the Extraordinary GeneralMeeting until 1 March 2017.

Further, it is proposed that the following new NominationCommittee is elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting on20 January 2017:

- Jarle Sjo Chairman of the Nomination Committee

- Magnus Tvenge as re-elected Member of Nomination Committee

- Female Norwegian lawyer age 35. Awaiting formal approval of proposed engagement with employer, disclosed and proposedat Extraordinary General Meeting.

Further information

Gunnar Hvammen, +47 908 99999

Magnus Tvenge, + 47 970 44220

