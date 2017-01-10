sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 10.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,68 Euro		+0,173
+6,90 %
WKN: A1135H ISIN: US00847L1008 Ticker-Symbol: 0AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC2,68+6,90 %