Technavio's latest market research report on the global paper towel dispenser marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110006125/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global paper towel dispenser market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Abhay Sinha, a lead research analyst from Technavio, says, "Thriving real estate and tourism, increasing disposable incomes, and changes in lifestyle have raised the demand for bath accessories and fittings from the housing, offices, restaurants, hotels, and others sectors. This has also led to an increase in demand for paper towel dispensers."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55601

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global paper towel dispenser market according to Technavio's research analysts are:

Sensor-based paper towel dispenser

Change in user requirements

Global increase in development of smart cities

Sensor-based paper towel dispenser

People prefer to touch fewer things in the washroom to maintain hygiene. Keeping this in mind, manufacturers have developed sensor-based paper towel dispensers. Users need just to wave or put their hand in front of the sensor, and the paper towel dispenser will roll out the paper towel. For instance, INNOVIA, a paper towel dispenser manufacturer, has introduced the INNOVIA WB2-159S, a smart, sensor-based paper towel dispenser. It has an IR sensor that delivers a single sheet of hand towel or five sheets if the hand is kept in front of the sensor for a longer period. Additionally, if an extra sheet is dispensed, then the sensor automatically detects it and pulls the paper towel inside the dispenser, thus limiting the exposure of the hand towel to the outside environment.

Change in user requirements

There has been a noted increase in the number of hand paper towel dispenser manufacturers. Both local and international manufacturers are introducing various products, thus giving many options to users. Hence, to distinguish their products, manufacturers are coming up with many variations. For instance, manufacturers have introduced hand paper towel dispensers with anti-bacterial coatings. Since the c-fold paper towel gives out more towels than required, manufacturers have developed dispensers that use paper towel rolls instead. This type of dispenser gives out only the required amount of paper towel thus, leading to lesser wastage of tissues. Additionally, since it is more economical to buy paper towel rolls with high capacity, users are demanding dispensers that can hold high capacity paper towels.

"With the increase in number of high-end themed restaurants and hotels coming up globally, many restaurant and hotel owners are demanding customized hand paper towel dispensers, with their logo or different changing colors, message displays, and others. Additionally, there is a growing trend for dispensers that are equipped with a video screen that shows commercials," says Abhay

Global increase in development of smart cities

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Committee on Housing and Land Management introduced the smart city project. The aim of this project was sustainable urban development, especially in developing countries and transition economies. Smart cities are made with the goal of integrating IoT and ICT into urban infrastructure and improve the efficiency of urban services. This is also expected to increase the design, planning, and construction of technologically advanced infrastructure, buildings, and others. The smart city market is approximated at USD 1.6 trillion by 2020.

The global increase in new construction under smart city projects will lead to the demand for technologically advanced paper towel dispensers, which augurs well for the growth of the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Electric Hand Dryers Market 2017-2021

Global Electric Griddle Market 2017-2021

Global Toilet Tank Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like furniture and home furnishinghealth and wellnessandhome, kitchen and large appliances. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110006125/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com