OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Members of the media are invited to a technical briefing on the latest steps taken to address issues with the Phoenix pay system.
Date: January 11, 2017 Time: 11 a.m. (EST) Location: National Press Theatre 150 Wellington Street Ottawa, Ontario
Senior officials will deliver remarks and answer questions from the media.
Notes to editor / news director:
-- Media wishing to participate in the technical briefing by teleconference must register with Public Services and Procurement Canada's Media Relations Office at 819-420-5501. The phone number for joining the teleconference will be provided upon registration. -- Cameras are permitted.
Contacts:
Media Relations
Public Services and Procurement Canada
819-420-5501
media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca