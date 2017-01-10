Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal pest control services marketreport. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The market is set to expand rapidly, driven by environmental awareness and low tolerance for pests and termites. North America accounts for more than 50% of the market share, followed by Europe. Mature markets such as Australia, Europe, and North America are moving toward the prevention of the growth of pests and termites through regular monitoring of the pest environment. Emerging markets such as Asia and Eastern Europe are witnessing increased demand for pest control services, especially from commercial establishments because of rising hygiene standards.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the globalpest control services market is highly consolidated market led by multinationals competing across different markets at the regional and international levels. In mature markets, the prices of services are down because of the intense competition. With more M&A underway in the industry, vendors are looking to diversify their services and target new market segments and have a significant competitive edge.

"As the barriers to the entry of new players are low with moderate start-up fees, the industry has many small vendors. However, maintaining growth is difficult due to the industry's reliance on service quality. The business model of vendors in the market is highly dependent on customer satisfaction," says Poonam Saini, a leadretail goods and services analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that most vendors are signing joint ventures with major players in emerging markets. The entry of big vendors in emerging markets have increased the awareness in the marketplace about the type and quality of services offered, thus resulting in increased demand from new customers

Top five pest control services market vendors

Anticimex

Anticimex offers preventive pest control services to commercial and residential customers. The company provides pest control services through the building environment, hygiene, and digital pest control categories. In FY2015, the company reported USD 455.69 million in revenue.

The company is aiming to be the leader in all the markets that it serves. Its prime area of focus is preventive pest control, and the company is developing new technologies to cater to the requirements of its customers.

Ecolab

Ecolab is a market leader in water and energy technologies and hygiene services. The company provides its services to the food processing, healthcare, industrial, hospitality, and oil and gas sectors. It provides pest elimination services in APAC, Latin America, Western Europe, and South Africa.

The company provides pest elimination services against rodents, cockroaches, large flies, small flies, ants, occasional/seasonal pets, birds, termites, and mosquitoes.

Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial provides hygiene products and services to minimize the risk of exposure to bacteria. It also maintains and supplies personal protective equipment and workwear. The company installs and services plant displays and also provides site-based facilities. It is known for its global brands Rentokil, Initial, and Ambius. The company's core business includes pest control, hygiene, and workwear.

Rollins

Rollins is a consumer and commercial services company that provides pest and termite control solutions. It provides pest control services and protection against rodents, termite damage, and insects to more than two million customers in more than 700 locations in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In FY2015, the company reported USD 1.49 billion in revenue.

Terminix

Terminix provides termite and pest control services through its subsidiaries in the Caribbean, Mexico, Canada, and Central America. It has a joint venture in India and has various licensing arrangements whereby licensees provide these services worldwide, including in China, Japan, Southeast Asia, South Korea, Central America, and the Middle East.

