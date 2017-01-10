Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR), the world leader in mass customization, announced today that on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at 4:05 p.m. (EST), the company will issue its second quarter fiscal year 2017 earnings announcement, and at the same time will make available a presentation and transcript of prepared comments regarding the results. All documents will be available at ir.cimpress.com. On Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 7:30 a.m. (EST) the company will host a live Q&A conference call with management to discuss the financial results, which will be available via webcast at ir.cimpress.com and via dial-in at +1 (844) 778-4144, conference ID 49883566.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. (Nasdaq: CMPR) is the world leader in mass customization. For more than 20 years, the company has focused on developing software and manufacturing capabilities that transform traditional markets in order to make customized products accessible and affordable to everyone. Cimpress brings its products to market via a portfolio of more than 20 brands including Vistaprint, Albelli, Drukwerkdeal, Pixartprinting, Exaprint, WIRmachenDRUCK, National Pen and many others. That portfolio serves multiple customer segments across many applications for mass customization. The company produces more than 46 million unique ordered items a year. To learn more, visit http://www.cimpress.com.

Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress N.V. or its subsidiaries.

