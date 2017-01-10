VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: USS) is pleased to announce that as part of the Board of Directors continuing corporate restructuring plan, Messrs. Gurmeet Jutla and Iain Gordon have been added to the Company's Management team. Mr. Jutla is the former Senior Director of Technical Operations at Radiant Communications, and Mr Iain Gordon, a member of the CMA with extensive accounting, finance, and corporate controller experience.

Mr. Jutla brings a wealth of experience within the industry ranging from leading high performance operational and development teams, process improvements, standardizations, product developments, and security compliance. He joins the Company as Vice President of Technology. Mr. Jutla commented: "I am delighted to start a new challenge within Uniserve. They have an exciting vision about the B2B and B2C product road map they want to build over the next 12 months and I will be leading the team that implements that vision."

Hashim Mitha, President and COO, said, "Gurmeet has considerable data centre operational experience and industry knowledge and Uniserve intends to expand their geographic footprint, build out their managed service offerings as well as implement a cloud solution. We view his appointment as a sign of our commitment to being one of the leading companies in Managed Services, Datacentres and B2B IT support."

Iain Gordon CMA, will be the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company and will oversee the finance department along with providing all financial reporting. Over the past 20 years Mr. Gordon has worked in several advanced roles within the field of accounting. He has worked with a variety of small to large private and public firms in the Toronto and Vancouver areas. His focus has been on full cycle accounting, international tax, systems support, and treasury financing.

The Board of Directors of the Company further wishes to announce that with the appointment of Mr. Gordon as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Albert Lim will be stepping down from that role.

Uniserve Communications Corporation (TSX VENTURE: USS) is a leader in the integration and delivery of voice and data services over multiple IP networks directly and through wholesale partnerships to businesses and retail consumers throughout western Canada,

Uniserve also offers services ranging from data storage, automatic file backups, managed service platforms, firewalls, application hosting and guaranteed constant internet connectivity, all backed by Vancouver based technical support.

Uniserve currently has over 13,000 active business, residential and wholesale customers combined, providing over 45,000 active services.

This news release was prepared on behalf of the Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents.

Learn more at www.uniserve.com or at www.sedar.com.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

Contacts:

Mr. Mark Stanton

604-395-3908

mark.stanton@uniserveteam.com



