VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (TSX: NG)(NYSE MKT: NG) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results after market close on January 25th, 2017. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place on January 26th, 2017 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events/ North American callers: 1-866-426-5215 International callers: 1-704-908-0398 Conference ID: 49661317

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call please email info@novagold.com.

Contacts:

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Melanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications



Erin O'Toole

Senior Stakeholder Relations Specialist

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227



