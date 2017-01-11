Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2017) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", "the Company") announces the results of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held January 10, 2017. Shareholders approved the following resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at four; The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Stephen J. Wilkinson, Kenneth A. Cawkell, and Joseph Del Campo; BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; and The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson- Chairman of the Board

Mr. David Tafel - President & CEO,

Mr. Kenneth Cawkell- Secretary

Mr. Jeremy Wright - Chief Financial Officer

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the exploration and development of agri-mineral and precious mineral projects.



On Behalf of the Board,

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information, Contact:

David Tafel

President and CEO

604-484-2161

