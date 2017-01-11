Innovative Liquid Lens Technology Now Part of the Invenios Family of Companies Products



SANTA BARBARA, Calif., 2017-01-11 01:54 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenios LLC, an advanced technology micro-fabrication foundry specializing in glass structuring, micro glass packaging and glass bonding and a world leader in providing consumables and devices for gene sequencing, bio-medical, sensor, electronic and optical applications announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Varioptic, previously a Business Unit of Parrot Drones SAS for an undisclosed amount.



Founded in 2002 in Lyon, France, Varioptic was acquired in May 2011 by Parrot.



Varioptic is the pioneer and a world leader in the liquid lens technology which enables variable focus, variable tilt, or variable cylindrical lenses with no moving parts, delivering unlimited number of cycles, unmatched shock and vibration resistance, low power, in a compact format allowing the use in compact cameras used in industrial devices. The main markets for the company today are barcode readers, medical devices, industrial cameras and defense.



Invenios has been working on improving Varioptic's OIS lens (Optical Image Stabilization), with an enhanced, low cost and scalable design. This acquisition will streamline liquid lens development efforts, and enable broader market access with an extended product portfolio.



"We are very happy to have completed the acquisition of Varioptic," says Ray Karam, President of Invenios LLC. "Combining the expertise of Varioptic and Invenios will further grow the Liquid Lens business, and permit us to access new markets; therefore, this acquisition is excellent news for Varioptic, Invenios, and for our customers."



The acquisition was fully completed on December 29th, 2016. The Varioptic business, assets and employees, have been transferred to Invenios France SAS, a fully owned subsidiary of Invenios LLC. The Liquid Lens products will continue to be promoted under the Varioptic and Optilux brands.



