

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it gained more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau, and the market figures to spin its wheels again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little guidance, with a lack of direction punctuated by a decline in crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.



For the day, the index shed 9.57 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,161.67 after trading between 3,157.33 and 3,174.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 4.86 points or 0.24 percent to end at 1,989.29.



Among the actives, Bank of China lost 0.29 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.22 percent, Vanke fell 0.39 percent, Gemdale added 0.08 percent, PetroChina gained 0.36 percent, China Unicom tumbled 2.20 percent and Zijin Mining advanced 0.89 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity, although technology stocks helped the NASDAQ to a new record closing high after six straight days of gain.



The NASDAQ added 20.00 points or 0.4 percent to 5,551.82, while the S&P 500 was unchanged at 2,269.90 and the Dow dipped 31.85 points or 0.2 percent to 19,855.53.



The choppy trading came as traders were hesitant to make big moves ahead of key economic data and earnings news later in the week.



Reports on producer prices and retail sales are due on Friday, while financial giants Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) will report their quarterly results in the coming days.



Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday as WTI light sweet crude oil settled at $50.82/bbl, down $1.14 or 2.2 percent - the lowest closing mark in more than a month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX