

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks closed mixed overnight for the second consecutive session. Resources stocks advanced on higher commodity prices, while crude oil prices rebounded in Asian trades.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of Donald Trump's closely-watched first press conference later in the day, which is expected to clarify the U.S. President-elect's policy intentions.



The Australian market is modestly higher, tracking the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and higher commodity prices. Mining stocks are among the leading gainers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 19.70 points or 0.34 percent to 5,780.40, off a high of 5,791.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.50 points or 0.34 percent to 5,832.50.



The major miners are gaining on higher iron ore and copper prices. BHP Billiton is rising more than 3 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 4 percent and Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 4 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 1 percent after gold prices edged up overnight to a new six-week high.



Meanwhile, oil stocks are mostly lower after crude oil prices extended losses overnight. Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.6 percent and Oil Search is lower by 0.5 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.



The big four banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is down 0.5 percent and Westpac is losing 0.4 percent.



ANZ Banking said it has agreed to sell its New Zealand-focused asset finance business UDC Finance to Chinese logistics company HNA Group for A$626 million.



Digital real estate advertising company REA Group said it has agreed to buy a 14.7 percent stake in Indian online real estate marketing group PropTiger for A$67.9 million. Shares of REA Group are adding 0.2 percent.



In economic news, Australia will release November figures for job vacancies today. In October, vacancies were up 4.6 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar edged lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7368, down from US$0.7374 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher, with a weaker yen boosting investor sentiment. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 58.93 points or 0.31 percent to 19,630.37, off a high of 19,385.13 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 4 percent, Panasonic is advancing 1 percent and Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Toshiba is gaining almost 5 percent after its lenders agreed to maintain their financial backing despite the prospects of a hefty write-down on its U.S. nuclear operations.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is adding 0.4 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent. Fast Retailing is declining 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.5 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Ube Industries is gaining almost 7 percent, while JFE Holdings and Japan Steel Works are rising more than 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing almost 3 percent and Obayashi Corp. is down more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary November figures for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia are also higher. Shanghai and Taiwan are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed for the second consecutive session on Tuesday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets and a relatively quiet day on the U.S. economic front.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed higher for the sixth straight session, climbing 20.00 points or 0.4 percent to a new record closing high of 5,551.82. The S&P 500 ended the day unchanged at 2,269.90, while the Dow dipped 31.85 points or 0.2 percent to 19,855.53.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the German DAX Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures extended losses on Tuesday from the previous session. WTI crude oil settled at $50.82 a barrel, down $1.14, or 2.2 percent, the lowest closing mark in more than a month. In Asian trades Wednesday, crude oil prices added $0.13 or 0.26 percent to $50.95.



