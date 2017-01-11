TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: CXI)(OTCBB: CURN), is pleased to announce its financial results and present the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three month period and year ended October 31, 2016 (all figures are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated). The complete financial statements and MD&A can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Financial Highlights for the Year Ended October 31, 2016 compared to the Year Ended October 31, 2015:

-- Revenues increased 11% or $2.7 million to $26.8 million for the year ended October 31, 2016 from $24.1 million for the year ended October 31, 2015; -- Net operating income decreased $260,000 to $6.9 million for the year ended October 31, 2016 from $7.1 million for the year ended October 31, 2015; -- Net income decreased $1.1 million to $3.6 million for the year ended October 31, 2016 from $4.7 million for the year ended October 31, 2015. The decrease in net income was primarily related to a non-recurring $1.5 million gain on foreign exchange offset by income taxes of $440,000 during the year ended October 31, 2015; -- Since October 31, 2015, the Company has added two new branch locations and 407 new client relationships representing 3,446 new transacting locations.; and -- During the year ended October 31, 2016, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 21% to 704,000 transactions from 583,000 for the year ended October 31, 2015.

Financial Highlights for the Three month Period Ended October 31, 2016 compared to the Three month Period Ended October 31, 2015:

-- Revenues increased 12% or $810,000 to $7.7 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2015 from $6.9 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2015; -- Net operating income decreased $111,000 to $2.2 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2016 from $2.3 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2015; -- Net income increased $989,000 to $1.4 million for the three month period ended October 31, 2016 from $391,000 for the three month period ended October 31, 2015. The increase in net income was due to a decrease in income taxes payable of $882,000 and decreases in other operating expenses of $219,000 related primarily to fees incurred to pursue a banking license in Canada. In October of 2015, the Company transferred capital from its Canadian subsidiary to the parent company resulting in a one-time income tax expense of $600,000; and -- During the three month period ended October 31, 2016, transactional activity between the Company and its customers increased 34% to 211,000 transactions from 157,000 for the three month period ended October 31, 2015.

Selected Financial Data

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three- Net Earnings months operating Net Total Total per share ending Revenue income income assets equity (diluted) $ $ $ $ $ $ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10/31/ 2016(i) 7,692,144 2,219,101 1,379,937 62,196,008 50,752,352 0.22 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7/31/2016 (i) 7,708,332 2,603,843 1,484,257 71,027,239 49,568,941 0.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4/30/2016 (i) 5,854,925 1,160,181 479,540 57,181,863 48,527,966 0.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1/31/2016 (i) 5,572,055 894,364 298,377 50,313,593 46,308,790 0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10/31/ 2015(i) 6,882,336 2,330,425 390,841 52,112,593 46,760,103 0.06 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7/31/2015 (i) 6,688,467 2,231,642 2,929,194 50,622,082 46,350,494 0.47 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4/30/2015 (i) 5,311,102 1,333,013 (34,711) 49,633,903 44,076,240 (0.01) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1/31/2015 (i) 5,193,869 1,242,367 1,380,660 38,859,546 32,083,776 0.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i) Restatement made in Fiscal Year 2015 to correct the presentation of a gain on foreign exchange along with its corresponding income tax impact which was required to be presented under IFRS as other income. The foreign exchange gain was previously disclosed under comprehensive income with no corresponding tax provision. The restatement does not impact the Company's revenues, operating expenses, or net operating income.

Seasonality is reflected in the timing of when foreign currencies are in greater or lower demand. In a normal operating year there is seasonality to the Company's operations with higher revenues generated from March until September and lower revenues from October to February. This coincides with peak tourism seasons in North America when there are generally more travelers entering and leaving the United States and Canada.

Conference Call

The Company plans to host a conference call on January 11, 2017 at 3:00 PM (EST). To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

-- Toll Free: +1 (855) 336-7594 -- Conference ID number: 48635282

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign currency exchange and related products and services in North America, including the Hawaiian Islands. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international traveler cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com ("CEIFX"), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

