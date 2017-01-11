Taking shortcuts to Windows 10 leaves companies vulnerable to security risks

Almost half (47%) of all organizations are looking to Windows 10 for security features

Organizations are missing the opportunity to enable advanced security features

94% of organizations require manual intervention to complete the migration process

Despite enhanced security being a key driver in the move to Windows 10, many organizations are putting their security at risk with their choice of migration strategy, according to new research by enterprise software company 1E.

The report found that, by taking an in-place upgrade option, many organizations are missing the opportunity to enable advanced security features. The in-place upgrade fails to provide the full suite of Windows 10 security features including Secure Boot, Device Guard and biometric authentication, leaving many users unprotected against today's inevitable security threats.

Ironically, 1E's survey, completed by more than 500 U.S. IT decision makers, found that security is the single biggest driver behind an enterprise moving to Windows 10 in the first place, with 47 percent identifying security as the main anticipated benefit. The survey also showed that these security concerns are well warranted, with nearly two in three respondents claiming their organization has experienced a security breach.

"Companies clearly want a more secure operating system by adopting Windows 10," said Sumir Karayi, founder and CEO of 1E, "but in the rush to get there, organizations can end up being inadequately protected and would benefit from a more methodical approach."

Regardless of the upgrade approach, nearly all (94%) respondents reported their company's migration strategy still involves some level of manual labor. This manual intervention delays software rollout, leaves systems vulnerable to attack, and prevents scaling OS deployment to hundreds or thousands of systems in parallel.

"1E's Windows 10 solution uniquely automates every stage of the migration process, "ensuring that enterprises enable advanced security and complete their migration faster, at scale, and with minimum disruption," added Karayi.

About

The 1E Windows 10 Migration Report is an online survey of 500 IT Decision Makers in the U.S. working at organizations with 1,000+ employees and that have Windows installed. 1E commissioned the research from Edelman Intelligence. The margin of error for the total sample is +/-4.4 percentage points.

