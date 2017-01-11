Hankook Kicks Off Endurance Season

NEU-ISENBURG, Germany, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The endurance season kicks off with the Hankook 24H Dubai (12th to 14th January). The 24-hour classic represents the first stop for the 24H Series powered by Hankook, which the premium tyre maker supported as exclusive tyre partner and title sponsor since 2014.

The preparations of premium tyre maker Hankook began in November, as almost 10,000 race tyres were sent by ship. In order to offer perfect service at all times, roughly 50 employees will be in action for the exclusive tyre partner.

"The Hankook race engineers will be available at all times. As at all the rounds of the 24H Series powered by Hankook, we are providing one standard compound for all tyre sizes. We are ensuring everyone in the field has the same opportunity," said Manfred Sandbichler, Hankook Motorsport Director Europe.

The sand plays a key role at this 24-hour spectacle. Manfred Sandbichler: "The amount of sand on the track depends on the wind and the weather. The Hankook rain tyre and the slick have passed all tests with flying colours. We have received nothing but praise."

"All the big names will be in Dubai. We want to offer optimal support with our wealth of experience in endurance racing. The organiser Creventic is a fantastic partner, we work together perfectly and are able to develop new formats," said Manfred Sandbichler.

Among these formats are the Hankook 3x3H Dubai, which will be held on 10th/11th January as an promotional race. The event features LMP3 cars, Group CN cars and special prototypes. Three races enduring three hours each are scheduled.

