TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Rockcliff Copper Corporation ("Rockcliff" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RCU) (FRANKFURT: RO0) (WKN: A142TR) is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration program continues to identify high grade gold mineralization from known historic surface quartz veins at its Laguna Gold property. Additionally, the Company has contracted a state of the art drone airborne magnetometer survey to be completed over the entire Laguna Property. The Laguna Gold property is part of Rockcliff's high grade base metal and precious metal Snow Lake Project located within the prolific world class Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt."

Ken Lapierre President & CEO stated "The detailed drone survey will aid in the potential identification of new structurally controlled high grade gold rich environments under the property's thin overburden cover as well as follow the known areas of gold mineralization. With multiple high grade, gold-rich, quartz veins throughout the Laguna property and no diamond drilling completed since the 1940s, the present exploration program is the first systematic, scientific exploration program on the property in over 70 years. We look forward to advancing this high grade gold property to its first drill program in a very long time."

Sampling Program

Additional sampling at Laguna was completed prior to winter freeze-up and has identified further evidence of an extensive and high grade gold rich environment over considerable distances. The "gold mine trend" now covers over 6.0 kilometres within the property boundary. A total of 25 grab samples from four vein systems are tabulated below. Please note that grab samples are selected samples that are not representative of the overall gold grades on the property.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quartz vein Gold g/t Comments Quartz Vein Gold g/t Comments system System ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 0.82 wall rock Laguna 2.06 quartz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 8.85 quartz Laguna 0.01 quartz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 17.9 quartz Bingo 0.80 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 1.40 wall rock Bingo 2.88 quartz-wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 0.64 quartz Bingo 1.24 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 0.70 quartz Bingo 0.01 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna S 0.05 wall rock Bingo 0.07 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Prospect 3.91 quartz-wall rock Bingo 0.02 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna 34.77 quartz Bingo 4.36 quartz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna 0.19 wall rock Bingo nsv quartz ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna 1.08 wall rock Bingo 1.49 quartz-wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna 25.00 quartz bingo 0.30 wall rock ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Laguna 0.32 quartz-wall rock ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

State-of-the-Art Airborne MagnetometerSurvey

A total of 1,116 kilometres of tightly spaced lines between 25 metres and 50 metres spacing will be completed at Laguna by A.I.R. Inc. from Flin Flon, Manitoba. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) used is a state-of-the-art Canadian designed and built helicopter style UAV which slings a potassium magnetic sensor underneath. Helicopters offer many advantages over other kinds of UAVs: Vertical Take-off and Launch, highest aerodynamic efficiency in forward flight as well as the best size vs payload vs flight time available. A GPS guided autopilot coupled with ground elevation data allows it to fly accurate survey lines that hug the terrain. With the implementation of a UAV over conventional ground and airborne surveys, you can now economically fly extremely tight line spacings with high density ground sampling distances without the need for linecutting. It is now possible to resolve individual magnetic anomalies that were previously indistinguishable when surveyed using conventional ground and airborne surveys - perfect for structurally controlled gold exploration targets like that at the Laguna property. Ultimately, magnetic surveys done from a UAV deliver higher quality magnetic data at a decreased cost while reducing environmental impact.

Laboratory QA/QC

Rock samples were taken in the field, packaged and shipped directly from Rockcliff's field office to TSL Laboratories (TSL), Saskatoon, SK. TSL is a Canadian assay laboratory and is accredited under ISO/IEC 17025. Each bagged rock sample was dried, crushed to 70% passing 10 mesh and a 250g pulp was pulverized to 95% passing 150 mesh for assaying. A 0.5g cut was taken from each pulp for base metal analysis (if needed) and leached in a multi acid (total) digestion and then analyzed for copper, lead, zinc and silver by atomic absorption. Gold concentrations were determined by fire assay using a 30g charge followed by fire assay gravimetric an atomic absorption finish. Samples greater than an upper detection limit (3000 ppb) were reanalyzed using a 1 AT charge. Rockcliff inserted certified blanks and standards in the sample stream to ensure lab integrity.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff. a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About the Laguna Property

The Laguna property hosts the Laguna gold mine, a high grade former gold mine in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake mining camp. Historical, intermittent gold mining from the Laguna vein between 1916 and 1939 of approximately 101,012 tonnes averaged 20.5 g/t (0.60opt) and produced over 60,000 ounces of gold. The Laguna gold mine infrastructure consists of a three compartment vertical shaft to 381 metres and 8 levels totalling over 3.0 kilometres of underground drift and stope development. The Laguna property now includes 34 contiguous mining claims totalling 3,499 hectares covering 6.0 kilometres of prospective strike length of the gold-rich mine trend. The property is strategically located 20 kilometres from a fully functional, non-operating, 2,150 tonne per day gold mill facility in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada.

The gold mineralization on the Laguna property is metallogenically controlled by subsidiary thrust faults attributed to the major Crowduck Bay Fault which crosses the entire length of the property a distance of 6.0 kilometres. The gold-rich quartz veining and stock work systems along the northwest limb of the Herb Lake Syncline typically occur where the subsidiary faults intersect quartz-feldspar and biotite porphryry stocks that intrude Missi Group sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Quartz-iron carbonate-albite-sericite alteration commonly overprint peak regional metamorphic assemblages within auriferous vein margins. Mineralization in quartz and surrounding quartz stockwork wall rock consists of pyrite, arsenopyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, pyrrhotite, native gold and telluride. Typical gangue minerals include tourmaline and fuchsite.

Please visit our website at www.rockcliffcoppercorp.com for additional information.

About Rockcliff Copper Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of the highest grade unmined metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon - Snow Lake (FF-SL) greenstone belt specifically centered on Snow Lake, MB. The Snow Lake Project, totalling in excess of 45,000 collective hectares is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts the highest grade unmined NI 43-101 copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), the highest grade unmined historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit and the Morgan zinc deposit), includes a high grade former lode gold producer (Laguna) and a Net Smelter Return Royalty (NSR) on the Tower property which includes the T-1 copper deposit in the FF-SL greenstone belt. Rockcliff also owns the near surface MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. Additionally, Rockcliff owns a zinc-silver rich NI 43-101 Resource (the Shihan deposit) in Ontario and a royalty on two gold properties in Colombia, South America.

Rockcliff is well funded with approximately CDN$2.0 million in its treasury and no debt.

