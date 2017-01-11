

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence dropped to a near two-year low in December as consumers remained cautious amid high uncertainty, survey results from the KBC Ireland and the Economic and Social Research Institute showed Tuesday.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to 96.2 from 97.8 in November, marking its lowest level since February 2015.



The main message coming from the sentiment survey through 2016 appears to be that, from the perspective of the average Irish consumer, the economic recovery has significantly overpromised and under-delivered in the past year, the ESRI said.



Concern over potential threats to the Irish economy posed by Donald Trump's election in the US and the looming start of 'Brexit' negotiations in early 2017 were sufficient to cause consumers to further downgrade their assessment of the general economic outlook as well as their own financial circumstances, the survey said.



'The December survey is not pointing to a dramatically poorer economic outlook but to a sense of detachment from extremely strong conventional economic metrics of recent years and concern about an increasingly uncertain future,' the ESRI added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX