PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Wuxi Suntech Announced Breakthrough in Multicrystalline Silicon Solar Cell PERC Technology

WUXI, China, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Suntech, one of the world's leading solar modules manufacturers recently announced that its highest mass production conversion efficiency of multicrystalline silicon solar cell has reached 20%.

In recent years, Wuxi Suntech devotes to the technical innovation to improve the conversion efficiency of solar cells.On April 2015, its high-efficiency monocrystalline solar module "HyPro" module was launched to the market andon June 2016, the highest cell conversion efficiency reached 21.3%. In the meantime, the Hydrogenation technology which was co-developed by Wuxi Suntech and Australia UNSW can decrease the LID (light induced degradation) rate of the multicrystalline silicon solar cells to zero.

According to the average conversion efficiency of the mass production of multicrystalline silicon PERC solar cells, 72 cells module will reach 330W, which is 15W higher than the normal 315W module. Wuxi Suntech willcontinue todevelop high performance products and technology to further improve the conversion efficiency of solar cells and modules.

About Suntech

Suntech develops, manufactures, and delivers the world's most reliable and cost-effective solar energy solutions. Founded in 2001, we have supplied photovoltaic panels to more than a thousand customers in more than 80 countries. We aim to reach grid parity through solar energy by taking advantage of our pioneering R&D and customer-centric innovations. We have 22 years of overseas distributed solar project experience. "Suntech-Yijia", the distributed PV brand of Wuxi Suntech, would be devoted to bringing the green energy to tens of thousands of families. Our goal is to provide reliable access, from private residences to global corporations, to nature's cleanest and most abundant energy source.


© 2017 PR Newswire