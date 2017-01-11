Sector Benchmarking Report ranks the top ten companies in the Mining sector by the RepRisk Rating as of January 2017

RepRisk, the leading provider of dynamic business intelligence on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks, is pleased to announce the release of its Sector Benchmarking Report focusing on the Mining sector.

The report highlights the ESG issues, topics, and countries mostly related to the Mining sector, and ranks the top ten companies in the sector by the RepRisk Rating, a proprietary risk metric developed by RepRisk that facilitates corporate benchmarking and ESG integration.

The RepRisk Rating is the cornerstone of the RepRisk Director's Brief, a corporate benchmarking report that assesses a company's exposure to ESG risks, and benchmarks it with a customizable peer list. A customized Director's Brief can be ordered directly from the RepRisk website www.reprisk.com/brief or via email at brief@reprisk.com.

The next report will benchmark companies in the Food and Beverage sector and will be published in February 2017.

To read the report, click here.

About RepRisk:

RepRisk is a leading business intelligence provider, specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk analytics and metrics.

Harnessing a proprietary, systematic framework that leverages cutting-edge technology and hands-on human intelligence in 15 languages, RepRisk curates and delivers dynamic risk information for an unlimited universe of companies.

Since 2006, RepRisk has built and continues to grow the world's most comprehensive ESG risk database, which serves as a due diligence, research, and monitoring tool in risk management, compliance, investment management, corporate benchmarking, and supplier risk. The RepRisk ESG Risk Platform currently includes risk profiles for over 80,000 listed and non-listed companies, 20,000 projects, as well as for every sector and country in the world.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, RepRisk serves clients worldwide including global banks, insurance providers, investment managers, and corporates, helping them to manage ESG and reputational risks in day-to-day business.

RepRisk provides the transparency needed to enable better, more informed decisions.

For more information, please visit www.reprisk.com or follow us on Twitter.

