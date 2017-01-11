Featuring Blockchain, Securing The Internet of Value and the HUMAN(IT) Manifesto

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) ("WISeKey") today announced the final composition of its Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable Discussion, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 12.00-2.00pm CET at the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère in Davos.

Since 2013, when the company hosted the first Davos Roundtable on Cybersecurity, WISeKey Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira has been at the forefront of the industry, leading dynamic and revealing discussions with market experts about the future of securing internet technology.

A notable feature of the Davos agenda, the Cybersecurity Roundtable session is an invitation only assembly of technology industry leaders, policy makers, academics and media. This year, roundtable host Carlos Moreira will be joined by Eugene Kaspersky, Founder of Kaspersky Labs; David Fergusson, CEO of The M&A Advisor; Matthew Bishop, Senior Editor of The Economist; Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Minister of Youth ICT, Government of Rwanda; Blockchain investor Wei Wang, Chairman of China Mergers Acquisitions Association; leading Technology Professor, Primavera De Filippi; founder and the CEO of Blockchain startup Stratumn, Richard Caetano. Leading Blockchain expert Don Tapscott, the best-selling author of "Blockchain Revolution," will return to the roundtable to deliver a keynote introduction to the session.

"I'm pleased to be keynoting this event again this year. In my new book Blockchain Revolution, we explained our belief that blockchain technology represents nothing less than the second generation of the Internet, and as such we want to ensure it reaches its full potential. It is great to see Wisekey showing leadership in the realm of cybersecurity," noted Don Tapscott.

During 2016, WISeKey, the OISTE.ORG Foundation and their global partnership ecosystem delivered new initiatives around the world bringing the number of interconnected devices featuring WISeKey's vertical platform to 2.6 billion of the total estimated Internet of Things (IoT) market volume of 8 billion.

"As we predicted, while the Internet of Things is delivering previously unthinkable technological achievements, one of the greatest challenges has been how to secure the interconnectivity of billions of devices," advises WISeKey's CEO, Carlos Moreira. "And, while we will continue to pioneer the security of IoT, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), we will do so with a keen awareness of the need to manage the dynamic relationship between humanity and technology.

At the Annual Cybersecurity Roundtable, WISeKey will introduce The HUMAN(IT) Manifesto to declare the company's commitment to a bright and secure future a proclamation for choosing wisely.

"Seismic shifts to the major physical systems of the world-transportation, food production, energy consumption, scientific discovery, education and healthcare are occurring at an increasingly rapid pace," stated WISeKey's Senior Advisor and HUMAN(IT) Manifesto Co-Author, David Fergusson. "To encourage and empower the person to be at the center of gravity of the internet, we have developed The HUMAN (IT) Manifesto which we invite all to join us in supporting."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of on-line transactions among objects and between objects and people.

