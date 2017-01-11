Gemalto: Wa!, the multi-service mobile wallet from BNP Paribas, is secured by Gemalto

Amsterdam, Jan. 11, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, is supplying BNP Paribas, a leading European bank, with Mobile Protector (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/ebanking/sdk), a highly secure solution to protect Wa!, an innovative multi-brand, omni-channel mobile wallet that combines payments, shopping coupons and loyalty programs. Gemalto's Mobile Protector encompasses an SDK (Software Development Kit), (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs/mobile-wallet-application-development) and both a customer enrollment and an authentication server. The solution delivers comprehensive security for all mobile payments (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs) made using Wa!. The bank is currently piloting Wa! in France with Carrefour, the world's second biggest retailer with 12,300 stores across 35 countries.

Wa! enables consumers to enjoy the convenience of swift and secure payments using nothing more than their smartphone. Once the app has been downloaded, Gemalto's solution facilitates a simple enrollment process that is activated by a PIN code sent via SMS. Customers validate payments with their PIN code or their fingerprint. In addition, coupons and loyalty rewards can be claimed and redeemed using the same wallet, creating a comprehensive shopping experience that redefines the relationship between retailers and customers.

Gemalto's proven security expertise played a key role in helping BNP Paribas achieve the first ever approval of a mobile wallet by GIE-Cartes Bancaires, France's interbank organization. Mobile Protector offers outstanding user protection, reflected in its recent certification to the industry-recognized ANSSI CSPN software security standard. Building on the success of the Carrefour pilot, BNP Paribas expects to deploy Wa! in partnership with many more retailers looking to enhance their customers' experience.

"Gemalto provided a perfect fit for our mobile security needs, combined with ease of use," said Jacek Szpakiewicz, CEO of RMW1. "The strong involvement of Gemalto teams throughout the project has enabled us to optimize the integration of the solution and the development of the application."

"Wa! is a multi-brand, multi-bank, omni-channel and fully secure payment solution that represents the future of the mobile wallet (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/mcommerce/mfs) for banks and retailers alike," said Philippe Cambriel, President for Europe, Mediterranean and CIS at Gemalto. "BNP Paribas has successfully turned this bold concept into reality, demonstrating how stringent standards of mobile security can be married to the smoothest possible customer journey."

1 RMW is the company that develops the Wa! mobile wallet

About Gemalto



Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.



Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.



Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.



Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

