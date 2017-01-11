Automation Company Festo Entrusts Wirecard with Global E-commerce Expansion

MUNICH, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Integration of credit card payments in France with high security for the payment recipient

Payment processing for online shops in the Netherlands and Mexico to follow

Wirecard has secured Festo as a customer: the expert in electric and pneumatic automation technology has turned to Wirecard, a leading payment service provider, to handle credit card processing for its online shop in France. Since mid-December, French customers of Festo have been able to pay online for their products using a credit card. Wirecard enables Visa and Mastercard payments for this. Additionally, the expert in payment processing and internet technologies guarantees fraud detection using its smart Fraud Prevention Suite, which is particularly important when it comes to credit card payments on a global scale.

The expansion of payment options in the French online shops is a prelude to further collaboration: Between February and March, Wirecard will start to assume payment processing for Festo's online shop in the Netherlands, offering credit card payments via Visa, Mastercard, Amex or iDeal as well as those in Mexico via Visa and Mastercard.

Marion Laewe, Vice President Sales Consumer Goods at Wirecard: "We are delighted to support Festo AG & Co. KG with our international payment and risk management solutions during the global expansion of their online shop. For consumers around the world, being able to pay for online purchases easily, securely and flexibly by credit card is becoming increasingly important. By using merchant-focused payment processing with smart risk management solutions combined with quick, global fraud detection, we satisfy this demand and enable simple and secure real-time payments."

Daniel Figueras Hernandez, IT Business Partner for e-Business at Festo: "We decided on Wirecard following a tender process: their global alignment and wide variety of risk solutions were deciding factors for us. We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Wirecard to include the Netherlands and Mexico in the coming year. We have also planned an additional, international roll-out."

Festo, a global, family-owned company headquartered in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany, supplies to 300,000 customers in more than 40 industries such as the automotive and supply industries as well as hydraulic engineering. Festo's products and services are available in 176 countries.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Festo:

Festo AG & Co. KG is a global, independent family-owned company with its headquarters in Esslingen am Neckar, Germany. The company supplies 300,000 customers in more than 40 industries worldwide with pneumatic and electric automation technology for both factory and process automation. Festo's products and services are available in 176 countries worldwide. In 2015, the Festo Group achieved sales revenues of EUR 2.64 billion, employed 18,700 staff and was represented worldwide in 61 companies. Annually, approximately 8% of turnover is allocated to R&D.

