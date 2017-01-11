

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening on a sluggish note Wednesday as market participants wait for clues on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tax policies and spending plans in the first news conference since winning office, to be held later today.



Automakers could be in focus after Volkswagen confirmed that it is in advanced discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to reach a deal regarding the settlement of certain criminal investigations and certain civil fines in connection with the diesel issue.



Oil prices inched up slightly in Asian deals after retreating as much as 2 percent on Tuesday to extend the previous session's sharp sell-off on a stronger dollar and amid renewed doubts over implementation of a global agreement by OPEC and other producers to cut production.



Base metal prices held steady after sharp overnight gains as Chinese producer price inflation data released on Tuesday reinforced views that the world's second-largest economy is on steadier footing heading into the new year.



Asian stocks are mostly higher, the British pound hovered near a 10-week low and the dollar edged up broadly, while gold held steady near six-week highs on safe-haven buying amid fears of a 'hard' Brexit and policy uncertainty in the U.S.



The World Bank has cautioned in its latest Global Economic Prospects report that lingering uncertainty over the course of U.S. economic policy could weigh on global growth by keeping investment money on the sidelines until there is more policy clarity.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with U.K. industrial output and trade figures slated for release later in the day.



U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after fluctuating in a narrow range for much of the day despite encouraging reports on small business confidence and job openings.



The Dow dipped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 ended on a flat note, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent to extend gains for the sixth straight session, notching its fourth record closing high.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index inched up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, led by basic resources stocks on strong producer data from China.



The German DAX rose 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40 index closed marginally higher, while a further drop in the British pound drove the U.K.'s FTSE 100 up half a percent to another record high.



