Dustin Group AB - Q1: Strong Online Sales and Improved Margins

First quarter

Net sales for the quarter increased 7.5 per cent to SEK 2,284 million (2,124).

(2,124). Organic growth in fixed exchange rates was 4.4 per cent (2.5) .

. The gross margin increased to 14.9 per cent (14.8) .

. Adjusted EBITA increased to SEK 116 million (105).

(105). EBIT totalled SEK 98 million (87).

(87). Items affecting comparability amounted to a negative SEK 2 million (neg: 2).

(neg: 2). Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 68 million (77).

(77). Earnings per share, before and after dilution, including discontinued operations, amounted to SEK 0.89 (1.01).

(1.01). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 305 million (199).

(199). Net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA in the past 12-month period was 1.4 (2.1 for the full-year 2015/16).

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Sätterström,

Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: fredrik.satterstrom@dustin.se,

Tel: +46-705-10-10-22

Eva Ernfors,

Head of Information

E-mail: eva.ernfors@dustin.se,

Tel: +46-70-258-62-94

This information is information that Dustin Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on January 11, 2017.

About Dustin

Dustin is one of the leading Nordic resellers of IT products with associated services to companies, the public sector and private individuals. With its core business in e-commerce, Dustin functions as a bridge between the manufacturer's wide-ranging offerings and customer requirements, in which Dustin's employees support customers in finding the appropriate solution for them.

Dustin is a one-stop-shop that offers some 200,000 products with associated services, features and solutions. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

The company has approximately 900 employees. Sales during the 2015/16 financial year amounted to approximately SEK 8.3 billion. About 90 per cent of Dustin's income derives from the corporate market with a focus on small and medium-sized companies. Dustin Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015 and has its head office in Nacka, Stockholm.

