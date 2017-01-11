ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Joop Wijn to leave ABN AMRO's Managing Board

Joop Wijn to leave ABN AMRO's Managing Board



Joop Wijn, Managing Board member of ABN AMRO Group N.V. and ABN AMRO Bank N.V., will step down from the Managing Board and leave ABN AMRO effective 1 May 2017. He will join the Managing Board of payment fintech company Adyen as Chief Strategy and Risk Officer.

Joop Wijn joined ABN AMRO in early 2009 and was appointed to the Managing Board effective 1 April 2010. He is currently responsible for the bank's Corporate Banking division.

Olga Zoutendijk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I would like to thank Joop Wijn for the significant contribution he has made to ABN AMRO, and to the positive development of Corporate Banking. He also played an important role, as a member of the Managing Board, in preparing ABN AMRO for its successful IPO."

Kees van Dijkhuizen, CEO: "During the past eight years Joop Wijn was highly dedicated to ABN AMRO and its clients and employees. I am very grateful to him for that. It has been a pleasure working with Joop and I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

Joop Wijn: "ABN AMRO Corporate Banking is in good shape and well positioned for continued growth. After eight great years, I am now ready for a new challenge. I would like to thank all my colleagues; it's been a pleasure working with them and I wish ABN AMRO every success in the future."



