Art Stage Singapore Charts New Course for 2017

SINGAPORE, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/-- Art Stage Singapore, Southeast Asia's flagship art fair, opens its seventh edition from 12 to 15 January 2017 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. For 2017, Art Stage Singapore sets its course in a new direction with in-depth content offerings through the Southeast Asian Forum exhibition and lecture series and the Collectors' Stage exhibition. Art Stage Singapore also understands the importance of developing a cohesive Southeast Asian art market to enable the region to be more competitive against the other more developed art markets in the West and China.

Southeast Asia Forum

Art Stage Singapore 2017 presents the second Southeast Asia Forum, which comprises an exhibition and a series of lectures that offer more focused and deeper views into global issues that have direct impact on Southeast Asia. The second Southeast Asia Forum titled Net Present Value: Art, Capital, Futures focuses on the theme of capitalism.

The exhibition presents 24 works by 23 artists. Among the exhibition highlights will be works by artists Jim Allen Abel; Kent Chan; Jenny Holzer; Ivan Lam; New- Territories/M4/RMIT; Eldwin Pradipta; Noberto Roldan; Jose Tence Ruiz; Svay Sareth and Tintin Wulia.

The Forum's series of lectures and panel discussions brings together speakers from the art community and the social sciences to examine, through different perspectives, challenges relating to cultures of financialisation and their impact on how we consider art and capital in the immediate future.

The Collectors' Stage

Art Stage Singapore presents Collectors' Stage 2017, a special exhibition of works from the private collections of Singapore-based collectors. Collectors' Stage 2017 titled Expose. The exhibition draws from the diverse private collections of six Singapore-based collectors and aims to foster an understanding about art collections, reveal the thought processes and motivations behind them.

Exhibitor Highlights

Art Stage Singapore will present a diverse range of carefully selected galleries from across Asia and the world featuring 131 exhibitors from 27 countries and 54 cities. Three quarters of the exhibitors are returning galleries. A quarter of all participating galleries are new to the Fair. 75 percent of the participating galleries hail from Asia Pacific. This clearly defines Art Stage Singapore 2017 as an Asian fair.

Publicity Images

