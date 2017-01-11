ClearOne Appoints MultiPoint Ltd. of Israel as Manufacturer's Rep





MultiPoint Becomes the Newest Manufacturer's Representative for ClearOne's Full Line of Audio and Visual Communication Solutions.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio visual communication solutions, today announced its Manufacturer's Representative agreement with MultiPoint Ltd.; enabling them to represent, throughout Israel, ClearOne's full line of best-in-class solutions for Professional Conferencing Audio and Professional Microphones, Video Collaboration, and Network Media Streaming.

"Multipoint has a well-deserved reputation in Israel for supportive relationships with all their channel partners which makes them an ideal partner to represent ClearOne audio and video solutions," said Zee Hakimoglu ,ClearOne President and CEO.

"Our technical strengths and deep knowledge of the markets we serve sync perfectly with ClearOne's industry-leading solutions," Ricardo Resnik, Founder and Managing Partner of MultiPoint states. "We look forward to this partnership with ClearOne, and the shared vision of support; working alongside customers throughout the entire sales process."

About MultiPoint

MultiPoint is a leading distributor of IT security and Internet technology solutions, providing the Israeli channel partners with reliable, supported solutions from world-leading hardware and software manufacturers. MultiPoint operates through a network of reseller partners, including VARs, OEMs, systems integrators, ASPs and ISPs, offering them a single point of expertise and assistance as they deliver solutions to improve the efficiency of modern business. Visit MultiPoint at http://www.multipoint.co.il.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global company that designs, develops and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming & signage solutions for voice and visual communications. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability and scalability.Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Contact:

ClearOne Marketing

+1-801-975-7200

marketing@clearone.com

http://investors.clearone.com





