sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,99 Euro		+0,054
+2,79 %
WKN: 852015 ISIN: GB0008782301 Ticker-Symbol: TWW 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,954
2,023
09:04
2,008
2,061
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC1,99+2,79 %