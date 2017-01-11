sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 11.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,898 Euro		-0,085
-2,85 %
WKN: A0B6G0 ISIN: GB00B019KW72 Ticker-Symbol: SUY1 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,993
3,023
09:04
3,134
3,195
09:27
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
J SAINSBURY PLC
J SAINSBURY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
J SAINSBURY PLC2,898-2,85 %