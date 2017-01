The new portfolio of the OMX Helsinki 25 index will become effective on February 1, 2017.



Helsinki, January 11, 2017 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25), which will become effective with the market open on Wednesday February 1, 2017.



Nasdaq reports that there is no addition and no deletion to the OMXH25 constituent list in this semi-annual review.



The OMX Helsinki 25 Index, launched in 1988, is the leading equity index for the Finnish equity market including the 25 most traded Blue chip companies on Nasdaq Helsinki. The index is designed to track the Finnish equity market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange-traded funds and mutual funds.



The OMX Helsinki 25 index constituents effective February 1, 2017, are:



Amer Sports Corporation Metso Corporation Sampo Plc A Cargotec Oyj Neste Corporation Stora Enso Oyj R Elisa Corporation Nokia Corporation Telia Company AB Fortum Corporation Nokian Tyres Plc Tieto Corporation Huhtamäki Oyj Nordea Bank AB FDR UPM-Kymmene Corporation Kesko Corporation B Orion Corporation B Valmet Corporation KONE Corporation Outokumpu Oyj Wärtsilä Corporation Konecranes Plc Outotec Oyj YIT Corporation Metsä Board Corporation B



