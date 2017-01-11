Skanska Renovates High-rise Building in New York, USA, for USD 40M, About SEK 340M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Skanska has signed a contract with The Durst Organization to renovate 1155 Avenue of the Americas, a high-rise building located in Midtown Manhattan in New York City, USA. The contract is worth USD 40M, about SEK 340M, which will be included in the order bookings for Skanska USA Building for the fourth quarter 2016.

Skanska will provide infrastructure upgrades and core finishes to 30 floors in preparation for new tenants. Updates to the building will include new floor air handling units, cooling towers, emergency generator, emergency power riser, core restrooms, perimeter insulation, fire protection sprinklers and a new Building Management System (BMS).

Construction began December 2016 with an estimated completion of October 2018.

Skanska USA is one of the leading development and construction companies in the country, consisting of four business units: Skanska USA Building, which specializes in building construction; Skanska USA Civil, specialized in civil infrastructure; Skanska Infrastructure Development, which develops public-private partnerships; and Skanska USA Commercial Development, which develops commercial projects in select U.S. markets. Headquartered in New York, Skanska USA has more than 10,000 employees and its 2015 revenues were SEK 54.5 billion.

