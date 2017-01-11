Candyking Receives Bondholders' Approval for Finalising the Share Transfer From Accent to Dani Evanoff

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Candyking Holding AB (publ) has obtained the requisite waiver from its bondholders in order to finalise the transfer of shares in the Company from Accent to Dani Evanoff (through a wholly owned company) as announced on 30 November 2016 (the "Share Transfer").

Reference is made to the maximum SEK 900,000,000 senior secured bonds 2014/2018, with an aggregate amount outstanding of SEK 750,000,000, with ISINSE0005650918, issued by Candyking Holding AB (publ) (the "Issuer" or the "Company") on 29January 2014 (the "Bonds"). At the request of certain bondholders, the agent under the Bonds summoned a bondholders' meeting, by way of a written procedure, on 20December 2016 (the "Written Procedure") in order to obtain a waiver from the bondholders (the "Waiver") and to make certain consequential amendments to the terms and conditions under the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") as a consequence of the Waiver (the "Amendments"). The purpose of the Written Procedure was to enable the closing of the Share Transfer without this resulting in a Change of Control Event (as defined in the Terms and Conditions).

A sufficient number of votes was obtained to form a quorum and the Written Procedure obtained a requisite majority of the total adjusted nominal amount on 6January 2017, before the last day for replies 17 January 2017. When the Written Procedure was closed on 9 January 2017, bondholders representing 99.49 % of the adjusted nominal amount of all votes cast in the Written Procedure, had voted in favour of the Waiver and the Amendments.[1] The Waiver and the Amendments have thereby been granted. The Waiver and the Amendments shall take effect once the conditions set out in Clause 2.3 of the notice to the Written Procedure have been fulfilled. However, if the conditions for the effectiveness of the Waiver have not been fulfilled prior to 31 January 2017, the Waiver shall expire.

For further information regarding the Waiver and the Amendments, please be referred to the Company's press release from 20 December 2016. For questions regarding the administration of the Written Procedure and voting, please contact the agent at mail@nordictrustee.se or +46 8 783 79 00.

This information is information that Candyking Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 CET on 11 January 2017.

[1] Bondholders representing 52.53 % of the total adjusted nominal amount voted in the Written Procedure and among them, 99.49 % voted in favour of the Waiver and Amendments.

