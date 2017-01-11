

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tullow Oil plc. (TLW.L) said that its West Africa 2016 oil production was in line with recent guidance averaging 65,500 bopd. This included 4,600 bopd of production-equivalent payments received under Tullow's Business Interruption insurance policy for the Jubilee field. In Europe, working interest gas production performed in line with expectations and full year net production averaged 6,200 boepd.



In addition, Tullow Oil said that Paul McDade, currently Chief Operating Officer, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer following Tullow's Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2017. At the same time, after six years on Tullow's Board and five as Chairman, Simon Thompson will step down from the Board.



Aidan Heavey, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Tullow Oil, will succeed Thompson as Chairman of the Group for a transition period of up to two years. Ann Grant, Senior Independent Director, will retire at the AGM after nine years' service on the board.



Jeremy Wilson, a non-executive Director of Tullow Oil plc and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, will succeed Ms Grant as Senior Independent Director.



Mr. Heavey's tenure as Chairman will not exceed two years from 26 April 2017 and his appointment is subject to a vote at the AGM. Tullow will be consulting shareholders ahead of the AGM to answer any questions that this succession plan raises.



In 2017, West Africa working interest oil production, including production-equivalent insurance payments, is expected to average between 78,000 and 85,000 bopd. Europe working interest gas production is expected to average between 6,000 and 7,000 boepd.



In 2016, Tullow expects to deliver revenue of $1.3 billion, gross profit of $0.5 billion and operating cash flow of $0.7 billion. Due to the current low oil price and the impact of disposal and farm-down transactions, a number of accounting charges are forecast to be incurred in the 2016 income statement. These charges comprise a goodwill impairment of $0.2 billion, a post-tax exploration write-off of $0.3 billion, a post-tax impairment charge of $0.1 billion and an onerous service contract charge of c.$0.1 billion.



In 2016, Tullow's oil and gas hedge programme contributed $363 million to revenues, and as we look ahead to 2017, the hedging position continues to provide protection of future revenues and cashflows. The mark-to-market value at the end of December 2016 was $91 million and Tullow will benefit in 2017 from approximately 60% of entitlement oil production hedged at an average floor price of around $60/bbl on a pre-tax basis.



Capital expenditure will continue to be carefully controlled during 2017. The Group's capital expenditure associated with operating activities is expected to reduce from $0.9 billion in 2016 to $0.5 billion in 2017. The 2017 total comprises Ghana capex of c.$90 million, West Africa non-operated capex of c.$30 million, Kenya pre-development expenditure of c.$100 million and Exploration and Appraisal spend limited to c.$125 million. Uganda expenditure of $125 million will be offset by the Uganda farm-down deferred consideration.



