

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Cobham plc (COB.L) reported Group trading profit of 245 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2016, below the range of 255 to 275 million pounds set out in the trading update of 24 October 2016. The Group noted that detailed year end close and audit is ongoing but is not expected to result in an increased trading profit. The draft managements accounts indicate net debt at 31 December 2016 of 1.03 billion pounds.



In the light of the disappointing trading and higher than expected net debt, the Board of Cobham said it will not be recommending a final dividend payment in respect of fiscal 2016. The dividend policy for 2017 and beyond will be set out following a full review of the Group's financial situation.



Cobham plc said its new management team is commencing a thorough closing balance sheet review, including major contracts and asset carrying values. The Group said there is significant uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the KC-46 tanker programme. Cobham remains in discussions with its customer on the commercial terms for the complex conformity and qualification phases of this contract, which are taking place concurrently with the early phase of production.



Cobham's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be announced on 2 March 2017.



