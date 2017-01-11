

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit increased less-than-expected in November, figures from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit rose to $2.27 billion in November from $1.66 billion in the previous month. Economists had expected the deficit to increase to $2.75 billion.



The shortfall on goods trade widened slightly to $2.89 billion in November from $2.83 billion a month ago. The services trade deficit also climbed to $1.89 billion from $998 million.



The capital account remained balanced for the third straight month in December. At the same time, the financial account balance turned to a surplus of $1.25 billion from a deficit of $2.73 billion in November.



