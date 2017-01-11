

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vectura Group plc (VEC.L), a device and formulation business for inhaled airways disease, reported Wednesday that revenues for 2016 are anticipated to be in line with the Board's expectations.



In its pre-close update ahead of its nine-month results ended December 31, due in March, the company said the outlook reflects positive momentum from the seven key recently-launched inhaled products including flutiform, Ultibro Breezhaler, Seebri Breezhaler and the GSK Ellipta products providing a strong base of recurring revenue.



The continued weakness of sterling against the Group's main trading currencies, in particular the US dollar and Euro, has also benefited reported results.



Volumes in the flutiform supply chain have been at record levels and good progress is being made with the previously-announced capital expenditure initiatives to expand capacity. Ultibro continues to benefit from strong data from the FLAME study as well as the results of the CRYSTAL study showing improved lung function and COPD symptoms after direct switch from previous treatment.



The company noted that following the step-change in financial performance announced in the interim results in November, further significant progress was made in December with the announcement of a global pMDI triple programme with Mundipharma, confirmation of the US commercialisation for Ultibro and Seebri and the first approval using Vectura's handheld FOX® smart nebuliser as part of a referenced labelled product.



James Ward-Lilley, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Vectura starts 2017 in a strong position with significant progress made with the pipeline and sustained growth momentum in recurring revenues driven by the seven recently launched inhaled products.'



