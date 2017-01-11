

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro plc (SGRO.L) announced the Group expects adjusted EPS for the year to 31 December 2016 to be at the upper end of the range of analysts' estimates. The Group also expects its EPRA NAV per share at 31 December 2016 to be at the upper end of the range of analysts' estimates.



Segro plc said since the trading update in October 2016, the Group has continued to deliver a strong operational performance, with good leasing activity and strong like for like rental growth, particularly in the UK, and further encouraging progress with the development pipeline. 19 of the 27 development projects in the active programme at 30 June 2016 have been completed and the pipeline at 31 December 2016 includes a number of new pre-let agreements, with further agreements under discussion.



